Larsen and Toubro Q3 PAT may dip 2% YoY to Rs. 2,118 cr: Yash Securities

Yash Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Larsen and Toubro to report net profit at Rs. 2,118 crore down 2% year-on-year (up 91.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 3.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 21.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 37,595.1 crore, according to Yash Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 6.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 54.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,245.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.