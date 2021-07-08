Kwality Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore in March 2021 down 0.57% from Rs. 34.27 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 442.79 crore in March 2021 down 3035.88% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2021 down 127.15% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.

Kwality shares closed at 2.20 on February 23, 2021 (NSE)