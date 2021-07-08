Kwality Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kwality are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.07 crore in March 2021 down 0.57% from Rs. 34.27 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 442.79 crore in March 2021 down 3035.88% from Rs. 14.12 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in March 2021 down 127.15% from Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2020.
Kwality shares closed at 2.20 on February 23, 2021 (NSE)
|Kwality
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.07
|29.60
|34.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.07
|29.60
|34.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.61
|22.17
|27.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|-0.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.40
|-0.09
|-1.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|1.29
|2.35
|Depreciation
|-4.29
|7.39
|8.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|151.06
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.47
|47.88
|7.77
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.96
|-200.10
|-10.53
|Other Income
|-2.10
|2.42
|0.53
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.86
|-197.68
|-10.00
|Interest
|263.77
|730.54
|4.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-262.92
|-928.22
|-14.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-262.92
|-928.22
|-14.12
|Tax
|179.87
|0.47
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-442.79
|-928.70
|-14.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-442.79
|-928.70
|-14.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-442.79
|-928.70
|-14.12
|Equity Share Capital
|24.14
|24.14
|24.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.35
|-38.48
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-18.35
|-38.48
|-0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-18.35
|-38.48
|-0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-18.35
|-38.48
|-0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited