Kothari Sugars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.81 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.81 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 89.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 57.94% from Rs. 6.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2021.

Kothari Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.

Kothari Sugars shares closed at 41.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.07% over the last 12 months.