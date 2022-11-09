English
    Kothari Sugars Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.81 crore, up 30.08% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kothari Sugars and Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 116.81 crore in September 2022 up 30.08% from Rs. 89.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2022 down 57.94% from Rs. 6.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 6.37 crore in September 2021.

    Kothari Sugars EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2021.

    Kothari Sugars shares closed at 41.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.44% returns over the last 6 months and 28.07% over the last 12 months.

    Kothari Sugars and Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations116.81157.4189.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations116.81157.4189.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.98147.110.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks65.17-54.3262.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.987.066.05
    Depreciation3.473.523.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.3619.9315.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.1634.121.62
    Other Income1.850.281.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.6934.402.88
    Interest1.311.561.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.6132.831.31
    Exceptional Items2.33--5.42
    P/L Before Tax1.7232.836.73
    Tax-0.959.970.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.6722.876.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.6722.876.35
    Equity Share Capital82.8982.8982.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.332.760.76
    Diluted EPS0.332.760.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.322.760.76
    Diluted EPS0.332.760.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Kothari Sugars #Kothari Sugars and Chemicals #Results #sugar
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:23 am