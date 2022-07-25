JSW Steel: Will off-take improve as incremental capacities come up?

JSW Steel

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June-quarter results of JSW Steel (JSW, CMP: Rs 582; Market capitalisation: Rs 140767 crore) were below expectations. The management has not changed its FY23 guidance for production and sales volume and it expects demand to recover from October. June-quarter performance Standalone operation: Production volumes were flat, while off-take was lower by 8 percent quarter on quarter due to lower domestic and export demand. The average capacity utilisation at standalone operations was at 93 percent in the June quarter (excluding Dolvi...