English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Commodities Live: Rupee At 7-Week High. Where Is It Headed?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    JMC Projects Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,795.35 crore, up 35.94% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for JMC Projects (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,795.35 crore in September 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 1,320.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.33 crore in September 2022 up 125.21% from Rs. 211.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.58 crore in September 2022 up 279.2% from Rs. 86.82 crore in September 2021.

    JMC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 3.18 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.60 in September 2021.

    Close

    JMC Projects shares closed at 116.75 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 57.13% returns over the last 6 months and 11.72% over the last 12 months.

    JMC Projects (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,795.351,619.861,320.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,795.351,619.861,320.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials902.88815.16685.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost125.41115.70100.31
    Depreciation45.3641.0741.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses618.31552.40627.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.3995.53-134.70
    Other Income6.836.816.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.22102.34-128.62
    Interest40.1933.3227.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.0369.02-156.44
    Exceptional Items-----113.70
    P/L Before Tax70.0369.02-270.14
    Tax16.7018.10-58.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.3350.92-211.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.3350.92-211.51
    Equity Share Capital33.5833.5833.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.183.03-12.60
    Diluted EPS3.183.03-12.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.183.03-12.60
    Diluted EPS3.183.03-12.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #JMC Projects #JMC Projects (India) #Results
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 12:32 pm