HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Jindal Steel and Power swings into black, posts Rs 2,432-crore net profit in December quarter

The company had recorded a net loss of Rs 257.36 crore during the same quarter a year ago, JSPL said in a BSE filing.

PTI
January 21, 2021 / 04:41 PM IST
 
 
Steelmaker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Thursday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,432.20 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, mainly on account of increased income.

During the quarter under review, its total income jumped to Rs 10,898.70 crore, as against Rs 7,526.28 crore in the October-December quarter of 2019-20, up about 45 percent.

JSPL’s total expenses were at Rs 7,878.86 crore, compared to Rs 7,767.37 crore earlier. JSPL’s total expenses were at Rs 7,878.86 crore, compared to Rs 7,767.37 crore earlier.

Part of the OP Jindal Group, JSPL has a presence in steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Jindal Steel and Power Ltd #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2021 04:41 pm

