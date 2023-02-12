English
    Jayant Agro-Org Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore, down 26.96% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Jayant Agro-Organics are:Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 279.08 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 76.59% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2022 down 65.16% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.
    Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in December 2021.Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 179.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -25.04% over the last 12 months.
    Jayant Agro-Organics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.85305.85279.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.85305.85279.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials144.89210.77196.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.8417.3111.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.335.50-9.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.398.477.86
    Depreciation2.802.742.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses34.5448.3844.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.7212.6826.16
    Other Income0.510.550.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.2313.2426.54
    Interest0.850.330.42
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.3812.9026.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.3812.9026.11
    Tax1.873.906.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.519.0019.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.519.0019.26
    Equity Share Capital15.0015.0015.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.503.006.42
    Diluted EPS1.503.006.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.503.006.42
    Diluted EPS1.503.006.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited