Jayant Agro-Org Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore, down 26.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.85 crore in December 2022 down 26.96% from Rs. 279.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2022 down 76.59% from Rs. 19.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2022 down 65.16% from Rs. 28.79 crore in December 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.42 in December 2021.

Jayant Agro-Org shares closed at 179.20 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -15.33% returns over the last 6 months and -25.04% over the last 12 months.