ITC: What does the de-merger of the hotel business mean for shareholders?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Hotel contributes less than 5 percent to revenues and EBIT ITC to hold 40 percent stake in the de-merged entity Street remains unimpressed with the announcement Stock may consolidate post the recent run-up The board of ITC (CMP: Rs 470; Market capitalisation: Rs 584916 crore) has given an in-principle approval to the demerger of its hotel business. Under a scheme of arrangement, ITC will hold a stake of about 40 percent in the new entity and the balance of about 60 percent will...