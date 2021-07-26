ITC: Higher dividend yield to guard valuation on the downside
Investors need to keep an eye on the growth trajectory of cigarette and FMCG businesses of ITC
July 26, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST
Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
ITC’s (CMP: Rs 212, Market Capitalisation: Rs 261,378 crore) June 2021 quarter results were above Street expectations. As per our calculation, cigarette volumes were around 30 per cent for the quarter as against the Street expectation of around 25-26 per cent. ITC’s investment to increase its distribution reach across urban and rural markets seems to have paid off.
June quarter performance, segment-wise
Cigarettes business (36% contribution to revenues and 81% to EBIT) (earnings before interest and taxes)
Revenues declined 11 per...