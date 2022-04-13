English
    Is market leader Maruti losing speed?

    Maruti has been losing its market share due to dwindling new launches and no focus on EVs

    Nitin Agrawal
    April 13, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
    Maruti Suzuki XL6 | First launched in 2019, the XL6 is essentially a premium variant of the Ertiga. Sold through the Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealership, the XL6 may not be as popular as the Ertiga itself. Like the Ertiga before this, the XL6 is also likely to get only a few minor changes for its facelift. Where design is concerned, a new grille will be seen as well as tweaked bumpers and a new set of alloys. All of this will give the XL6 a slightly sportier stance. Over to the inside, a revised dashboard is likely and we will see a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Again, like the Ertiga, the XL6 will carry the same 1.5 litre petrol engine albeit with a bit more fuel efficiency. Producing 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque, a 5-speed manual will handle transmission duties. The 4-speed AMT gearbox too will be replaced for a quicker 6-speed torque convertor. Both the Ertiga and the XL6 face the same rivals such as the Mahindra Marazzo, the Kia Carens and from higher up the Toyota Innova Crysta.

    Maruti Suzuki India (CMP: Rs 7,612; M Cap: Rs 2.3 lakh crore), the leader in the passenger car segment, has lost some of its sheen. In the just concluded financial year (FY22), its market share  dipped to an 8-year low of 43 percent, a loss of 8 percentage points in the last three years. In this note, we explore what has caused the loss of market share and whether the leader can regain its lost glory. There are multiple factors that...

