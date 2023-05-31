IRCTC Q4 FY23 — Why the ride is not that smooth for investors

despite the boom in the travel and tourism sector and IRCTC’s vantage position in domestic tourism, the stock at the most would track its modest earnings performance

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong Q4 performance – tourism the key driver Internet ticketing stagnates Margin declines as contribution from low-margin businesses increase FY24 to see slower earnings growth as Internet ticketing appears to be peaking Stock to track modest earnings growth IRCTC (CMP: Rs 644, Market Cap: Rs 51,500 crore) has ended the final quarter and FY23 on a strong note. However, the stock has underperformed significantly despite the boom in the travel & tourism sector — down almost 12 percent in the past six months against...