    IRCTC Q1 PAT seen up 6.7% YoY to Rs. 262 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Broker Research
    July 14, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 23) earnings estimates for the Travel & Tourism sector. The brokerage house expects IRCTC to report net profit at Rs. 262 crore up 6.7% year-on-year (up 3.6% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 9.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 932.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 4.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 336.7 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Prabhudas_Travel_tourism

    Broker Research
    first published: Jul 14, 2023 10:43 am

