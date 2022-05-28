English
    Inox Wind Q4 Result: Net loss widens to Rs 256 crore

    The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 105.87 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

    PTI
    May 28, 2022 / 04:25 PM IST
    Representative image

    Inox Wind has reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 255.76 crore for the March quarter, mainly due to lower revenues. The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 105.87 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, it said in a BSE filing.

    Total income in the quarter dropped to Rs 183.92 crore from Rs 295.46 crore in the year-ago period. For the full fiscal 2021-22, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 429.80 crore, as against Rs 307.12 crore loss in FY21.

    Total income in the fiscal too declined to Rs 708.14 crore from Rs 783.42 crore in 2020-21.



    PTI
    first published: May 28, 2022 04:25 pm
