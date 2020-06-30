Ingersoll Rand Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 134.59 crore, down 29.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.59 crore in March 2020 down 29.65% from Rs. 191.31 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.22 crore in March 2020 up 14.2% from Rs. 16.83 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.18 crore in March 2020 down 2.38% from Rs. 31.94 crore in March 2019.

Ingersoll Rand EPS has increased to Rs. 6.08 in March 2020 from Rs. 5.33 in March 2019.

Ingersoll Rand shares closed at 638.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.97% returns over the last 6 months and -0.02% over the last 12 months.