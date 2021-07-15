Infosys – Reaping strong demand gains while deftly handling supply challenges

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

An unprecedented acceleration in technology spend, led by a digital transformation, is presenting unique opportunities for IT companies and the same was reflected in the stellar earnings report of Infosys (CMP: Rs 1577, Market Cap: Rs 6,71,615 crore). Strong broad-based revenue acceleration, operational efficiencies, decent deal win and a healthy deal pipeline gave the management the confidence to up the full-year revenue guidance. However, the red hot labour market and a shortage of skills suppressed margins, increased attrition and...