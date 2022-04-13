Infosys Q4 results | Profit rises 12 percent from last year to Rs 5,686 crore, revenue grows to Rs 32,276 crore

live bse live

Infosys Ltd, India’s second-largest IT services provider, on April 13 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,686 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, registering an on-year growth of 12 percent. On a sequential basis, the profit has declined by 2 percent.

The Bengaluru-based IT company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 5,076 crore during the corresponding period a year ago, while PAT in the last quarter stood at Rs 5,809 crore.

The revenue for Infosys during the reported quarter recorded a 23 percent growth over the year-ago period to Rs 32,276 crore. On a quarterly basis, the growth has been 1 percent.

The revenue growth was aided by discretionary programs that have a smaller size but also a shorter execution timeframe. Supply-side challenges and higher visa costs, however, have dented the margins for the company.

The company had reported consolidated revenues of Rs 26,311 crore during the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenues during October – December period came in at Rs 31,867 crore.

For the full-year period (April-March 2022), the consolidated profit was recorded at Rs 22,110 crore, which is a growth of 14 percent from a profit of Rs 19,351 crore reported for FY21.

Consolidated revenues for FY22 stood at Rs 121,641 crore, a 21 percent rise from the revenues of Rs 100,472 crore reported for FY21.

The company witnessed stable performance across business verticals and geographies even as clients are preferring smaller deals these days due to their urgency to execute digital transformation projects in a short span rather than signing large, longer-tenure deals.

The Infosys stock closed with a gain of Rs 6.10 at Rs 1,748.55 on April 13 at the National Stock Exchange. The stock has been trading lower by 4.0 percent in the past month and has generated returns of 25.2 percent during the past year.

(This is a developing story……….please come back for more)





