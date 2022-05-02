IndusInd Bank Q4 – Why there is still headroom for rerating

IndusInd Bank (IIB CMP: Rs 978, Market cap: Rs 75,806 crore) has been an out-performer in the past three months not only within the banking pack but also with respect to the benchmark Nifty. The steady execution in Q4, promising outlook for FY23, and the undemanding valuation makes us reasonably confident that the stock has headroom for further re-rating. The bank, in the past, had been rocked by issues relating to the corporate book, run on deposits following the...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | HUL Q4 energy passes on to FMCG stocks
Apr 28, 2022 / 05:12 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: IHCL in a sweet spot, Startup Street, Facebook’s key shift, and much moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | What lies beneath
Apr 30, 2022 / 01:16 PM IST
Strap: Rather than confronting tough structural challenges, there’s a preference for the easier route of monetary stimulus, and the result is rampant inflation, according to noted economist William WhiteRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers