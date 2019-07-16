Indraprastha Gas Q1 PAT seen up 25.7% YoY to Rs. 221 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects Indraprastha Gas to report net profit at Rs. 221 crore up 25.7% year-on-year (down 2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 20.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,547.5 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 345.3 crore.

