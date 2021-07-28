MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

IndiGo: Waiting for a slow but gradual recovery in demand

With increased vaccination and a significant reduction in new COVID cases, domestic demand is expected to pick up for IndiGo

Nitin Agrawal
July 28, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
IndiGo: Waiting for a slow but gradual recovery in demand

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

After the first wave of the pandemic, the aviation sector slowly started recovering during the last fiscal and, by March 2021, air traffic had reached the pre-Covid level. However, it got badly hit again by the severe second wave during the first quarter of FY22. As a result, there has been a significant deterioration in the financial performance of InterGlobe Aviation (CMP: Rs 1,740; Market Cap: Rs 66,986 crore) in Q1 FY22 on a sequential basis. Both passenger traffic and...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Economic recovery remains anything but smooth

    Jul 27, 2021 / 03:57 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Cracks in bank earnings, the IPO buzz gets louder, The Green Pivot, L&T growth story builds, need for population policy, Tiger Global kicks up dust, and much more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Where are you on India’s wealth ladder? 

    Jul 24, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    The top 5 percent of Indians own more wealth than the other 95 percent put together, according to Credit Suisse

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers