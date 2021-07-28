IndiGo: Waiting for a slow but gradual recovery in demand

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

After the first wave of the pandemic, the aviation sector slowly started recovering during the last fiscal and, by March 2021, air traffic had reached the pre-Covid level. However, it got badly hit again by the severe second wave during the first quarter of FY22. As a result, there has been a significant deterioration in the financial performance of InterGlobe Aviation (CMP: Rs 1,740; Market Cap: Rs 66,986 crore) in Q1 FY22 on a sequential basis. Both passenger traffic and...