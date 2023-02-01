English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM’s Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Indian Hotels Company: Results do the talking, robust demand in play

    The hotel industry is in an upcycle for the next few years, and, IHCL, with a strong brand pull, loyal customer base and diverse offerings is among the best stocks to play the hotel theme

    Bharat Gianani
    February 01, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
    Indian Hotels Company: Results do the talking, robust demand in play

    IHCL’s pipeline indicates a capacity increase of about 30 percent on the room inventory, which would enable it to tap the strong demand

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Best-ever quarterly result in Q3FY23 Demand momentum strong Robust room addition pipeline New businesses scaling up Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL; CMP: Rs 301; Market cap: Rs 42,690 crore) has posted its best-ever quarterly results, with reported net profit in Q3FY23 surpassing any full-year profitability figure of the company. IHCL has indicated that the demand momentum remained strong during the quarter. Occupancies, which are close to the pre-COVID levels, are expected to inch up further. Also, the increase in room rates (rates have increased...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Tech hiring hits the skids

      Jan 31, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Tribal vote key to elections in Tripura, retail traders have an uphill task, pe...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The downsizing of Davos Man

      Jan 21, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST

      The World Economic Forum has been desperately trying to reinvent itself, but Davos Man’s heydays are a thing of the past

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers