Indian Energy Exchange: All-round growth pushes Q3 earnings higher

Indian Energy Exchange | The company reported higher profit at Rs 80.73 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 58.14 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 117.54 crore from Rs 85.23 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) has posted a strong 38 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenues for the quarter ended December 2021. For the company, higher electricity demand and greater contribution from the recently launched products and segments have been the main growth accelerators. With these segments expected to contribute more, going forward, IEX will only see momentum growing. (image) Results at a glance During Q3FY22, the company benefitted from a strong electricity demand and growth in traded volumes, which grew 37...