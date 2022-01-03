Indiamart Intermesh: Huge opportunity for growth as online rush builds

IndiaMART InterMESH | The company has indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 4,784 compulsorily convertible series A preference shares and 100 equity shares aggregating to 26.01 percent of Edgewise Technologies.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Indiamart Intermesh’s (Indiamart; CMP: Rs 6,475; Market Capitalisation: Rs 19,787crore) September 2021 quarter earnings were in line with Street expectations. Collecting cash upfront from subscribers provides visibility to earnings and cash flows. September 2021 quarter Revenues were flat quarter on quarter (QoQ) due to lower annualised revenue per subscriber (ARPU), while the number of paying subscribers increased by 3 percent. Due to the flattish revenues, and employee cost and other expenses increasing by 9 percent and 2 percent, respectively, the EBITDA...