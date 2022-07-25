English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    ICICI Bank Q1 FY23: Solid all-round show, re-rating to continue

    ICICI Bank’s performance reflects why the bank, once the poster boy for stressed assets, today trades on a par with HDFC Bank, the Mr Consistent of the Indian banking industry

    Neha Dave
    July 25, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
    ICICI Bank Q1 FY23: Solid all-round show, re-rating to continue

    ICICI Bank’s net NPA ratio declined to 0.76 percent on March 31 from 0.85 percent on December 31, 2021.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    ICICI Bank (CMP: Rs 800; M Cap: Rs 5,56,527 crore) has reported robust earnings for the first quarter of FY23. The second-largest private bank’s net profit surged to Rs 6,905 crore in Q1FY23 -- a growth of 50 percent over the corresponding quarter last year (Q1FY22). Though operating expenses increased, profit growth was driven by market-leading loan growth, best-in-class margins, a healthy fee income and significantly lower credit costs/provisions even as the bank shored up contingency provisions during the quarter. Moreover,...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Prashant Jain: The Last Rockstar

      Jul 22, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A dividend play, the weekly tactical, Havell’s margin trap, FAQs on rupee fall, Sunak’s charm offensive, and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Domestic investors' faith finally pays off

      Jul 23, 2022 / 11:53 AM IST

      ​This week clearly saw steady support in the form of net inflows from foreign institutional investors as well

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers