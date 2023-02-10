English
    HMT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore, up 248.37% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore in December 2022 up 248.37% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2022 up 106.32% from Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2022 up 47.39% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.

    HMT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations12.823.603.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations12.823.603.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.551.611.39
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.040.140.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.021.952.48
    Depreciation0.550.520.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.613.633.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.95-4.25-5.09
    Other Income15.688.5613.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.734.318.61
    Interest----2.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.734.316.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.734.316.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.734.316.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.734.316.17
    Equity Share Capital355.601,204.091,204.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.120.17
    Diluted EPS0.360.120.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.120.17
    Diluted EPS0.360.120.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
