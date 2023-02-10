HMT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore, up 248.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.82 crore in December 2022 up 248.37% from Rs. 3.68 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.73 crore in December 2022 up 106.32% from Rs. 6.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.28 crore in December 2022 up 47.39% from Rs. 9.01 crore in December 2021.

HMT EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in December 2021.

Read More

HMT shares closed at 31.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.79% returns over the last 6 months and -1.57% over the last 12 months.