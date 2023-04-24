Hindustan Zinc: Why a neutral stance on the stock

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Results marginally above expectations Guided capex of $175-200 million for FY24 Zinc Alloys and Rajpur Dariba mill commissioning likely by June 2023 quarter Remain neutral at current levels Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL; CMP: Rs 324; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,37,069 crore) achieved annualised mined metal production of 1.2 million tonnes in Q4FY23 for the first time. Till date, in FY23, HZL has declared a total dividend of Rs 75.5 per share, which led to debt on its books. March 2023 quarter results Revenues were up by...