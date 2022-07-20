Hindustan Unilever: Growth despite multiple challenges

Hindustan Unilever: HUL Q1 profit grows 11% to Rs 2,289 crore, with underlying volume growth of 6%. The FMCG major recorded a 11% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 2,289 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, with underlying volume growth of 6%, but EBITDA margin contracted 100 bps YoY to 23.2% amid unprecedented inflationary headwinds. Revenue grew by 20% to Rs 14,272 crore during the same period YoY.

The Q1FY23 results of Hindustan Unilever (HUL; CMP: Rs 2,568; Market Cap: Rs 603,363 crore) were above Street expectations. Growth, both in value and volumes, was above the FMCG industry figures. On a three-year CAGR basis (urban and rural), value growth for the industry was similar to the March 2022 quarter while volumes were flat compared to 2019. HUL’s underlying volume growth was 6 percent (3-year CAGR of 2.1 percent) against the expected 2 percent and the 9 percent growth in...