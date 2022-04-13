Hindustan Aeronautics: Buy on dips a good strategy

After almost four years, defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is now trading well above its issue price of Rs 1,240 a share. The stock had a dismal performance because of lower execution and other issues related to capital allocation and the use of surplus cash. Also, market expectations were trimmed from the time the company came out with its IPO in 2018. During 2018-2021, its annual revenue grew by a mere 7 percent, despite the huge order book...