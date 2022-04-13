English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindustan Aeronautics: Buy on dips a good strategy

    Recent spike in share prices and higher valuations pf HAL could cap returns in the near term

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    April 13, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST
    Hindustan Aeronautics: Buy on dips a good strategy

    After almost four years, defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is now trading well above its issue price of Rs 1,240 a share. The stock had a dismal performance because of lower execution and other issues related to capital allocation and the use of surplus cash. Also, market expectations were trimmed from the time the company came out with its IPO in 2018. During 2018-2021, its annual revenue grew by a mere 7 percent, despite the huge order book...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | TCS Q4 sets a high-water mark for IT sector

      Apr 12, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: RBI’s masterstroke, shifting sands in trade, a tall order for Pak’s new PM, and much more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers