Hindalco: Novelis, higher aluminium prices support a strong show

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The June 2021 quarter performance for Hindalco Industries (Hindalco; CMP: Rs 442; Market Capitalisation: Rs 99,336 crore) was above Street expectations. Stable performance from Novelis continued while higher prices of aluminium helped, despite volumes getting impacted sequentially. June quarter performance Novelis (61 per cent to consolidated EBITDA) Revenues were flat, sequentially, due to seasonality impact and lower demand from the automotive segment in North America, partly compensated by higher volumes from other segments. Out of the total offtake in volumes, 58 per...