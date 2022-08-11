English
    Hindalco Industries keeps longer term focus on growth

    Aluminium business likely to face headwinds with LME prices correcting, and cost of production increasing due to the higher coal cost for the September 22 quarter.

    Nandish Shah
    August 11, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
    Hindalco Industries

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The Q1FY23 results of Hindalco (CMP: Rs 440; Market capitalisation: Rs 98,887crore) were above expectations. Excellent performance from Novelis and the copper business, along with operational efficiencies and higher volumes, led to better numbers. June 22 quarter performance Novelis (17 percent of consolidated revenue and 52 percent of EBITDA): Shipments remained flat mainly due to supply-chain constraints. A diversified product portfolio and a strong demand across end markets helped to deliver a robust performance. The company partly mitigated rising operating and...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers