Hindalco: Downstream assets will keep the pot boiling

We remain positive on HIL and investors with a long-term view can accumulate on decline

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Coal cost to be further lower in September 23 quarter Novelis performance to improve further Capex on track despite lower aluminium prices Remian positive, investors can buy on decline. The June 2023 quarter results of Hindalco (HIL, CMP: Rs 455; Market capitalisation: Rs 102,225 crore) topped Street expectations. The downstream aluminium business, copper, and Novelis results improved QoQ (quarter on quarter) while the aluminium upstream business was impacted by lower aluminium prices. Performance for the June 2023 quarter Novelis (contributes 57 percent to consolidated EBTIDA)...