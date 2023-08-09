English
    Hindalco: Downstream assets will keep the pot boiling

    Investors need to focus on Novelis business, given that it remains the largest contributor to profitability

    Nandish Shah
    August 09, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
    We remain positive on HIL and investors with a long-term view can accumulate on decline

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Coal cost to be further lower in September 23 quarter Novelis performance to improve further Capex on track despite lower aluminium prices Remian positive, investors can buy on decline. The June 2023 quarter results of Hindalco (HIL, CMP: Rs 455; Market capitalisation: Rs 102,225 crore) topped Street expectations. The downstream aluminium business, copper, and Novelis results improved QoQ (quarter on quarter) while the aluminium upstream business was impacted by lower aluminium prices. Performance for the June 2023 quarter Novelis (contributes 57 percent to consolidated EBTIDA)...

