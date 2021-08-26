Himalaya Food Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore, up 43.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.28 crore in June 2021 up 43.92% from Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2021 up 125.78% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2021 up 805.41% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2020.

Himalaya Food EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in June 2020.

Himalaya Food shares closed at 15.30 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 37.47% returns over the last 6 months and 97.93% over the last 12 months.