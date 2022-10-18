Heidelberg Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.05 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 506.05 crore in September 2022 down 12.22% from Rs. 576.47 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2022 down 88.23% from Rs. 59.56 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.59 crore in September 2022 down 55.04% from Rs. 130.32 crore in September 2021.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.63 in September 2021.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 196.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.