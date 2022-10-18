English
    Heidelberg Cem Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 506.05 crore, down 12.22% Y-o-Y

    October 18, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HeidelbergCement India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 506.05 crore in September 2022 down 12.22% from Rs. 576.47 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.01 crore in September 2022 down 88.23% from Rs. 59.56 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.59 crore in September 2022 down 55.04% from Rs. 130.32 crore in September 2021.

    Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.63 in September 2021.

    Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 196.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.51% returns over the last 6 months and -22.51% over the last 12 months.

    HeidelbergCement India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations506.05589.89569.24
    Other Operating Income----7.23
    Total Income From Operations506.05589.89576.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials93.38108.17114.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.43-18.83-16.72
    Power & Fuel189.51210.34158.79
    Employees Cost31.7533.8732.83
    Depreciation28.1328.0028.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses148.26161.29171.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.4567.0588.26
    Other Income11.0110.2613.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4677.31102.12
    Interest20.668.0011.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.8069.3190.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.8069.3190.91
    Tax2.7917.7031.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.0151.6159.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.0151.6159.56
    Equity Share Capital226.62226.62226.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.312.282.63
    Diluted EPS0.312.282.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.312.282.63
    Diluted EPS0.312.282.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:55 pm
