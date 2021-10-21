Heidelberg Cem Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 576.47 crore, up 12.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 576.47 crore in September 2021 up 12.21% from Rs. 513.75 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.56 crore in September 2021 down 4.55% from Rs. 62.40 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 130.32 crore in September 2021 down 4.23% from Rs. 136.08 crore in September 2020.

Heidelberg Cem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.63 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in September 2020.

Heidelberg Cem shares closed at 247.20 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 6.64% returns over the last 6 months and 31.88% over the last 12 months.