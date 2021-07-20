MARKET NEWS

HCL Tech – Second consecutive soft quarter, but stock offers great value

The temporary softness in the stock of HCL Tech after two consecutive quarters has made the valuation enticing, seen in the context of the medium-term growth outlook and the valuation discount to larger peers

Madhuchanda Dey
July 20, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

HCL Tech (CMP: Rs 1000, Market cap: Rs 2,71,420 crore) has underperformed with respect to Nifty and the IT index significantly in the past three months and the second consecutive quarter of soft show perhaps justifies the same. The quarter under review (Q1 FY22) was marked by muted revenue, a decline in margin, softer new deal win compared to Q4 and unchanged guidance. However, the strong commentary on overall deal and record pipeline along with robust hiring are suggestive...

