Hawkins Cookers – Long-term promise outweighs near-term concerns

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Hawkins Cookers had a solid FY21, considering the unprecedented challenges of operating in a pandemic. The stock should be on the investor’s radar as the risk of a third COVID wave remains high and defensive stocks, such as Hawkins, are likely to remain an important part of a balanced portfolio that can withstand market volatility. Quarterly result highlights For Q4 FY21, Hawkins reported a stellar 66 per cent increase in revenues, partly benefitting from the weaker base of the year-ago period....