Hawkins Cookers – Long-term promise outweighs near-term concerns
From a competitive standpoint, Hawkins is the second largest player in pressure cookers with a market share of over 30 per cent
Jul 7, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST
Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Hawkins Cookers had a solid FY21, considering the unprecedented challenges of operating in a pandemic. The stock should be on the investor’s radar as the risk of a third COVID wave remains high and defensive stocks, such as Hawkins, are likely to remain an important part of a balanced portfolio that can withstand market volatility.
Quarterly result highlights
For Q4 FY21, Hawkins reported a stellar 66 per cent increase in revenues, partly benefitting from the weaker base of the year-ago period....