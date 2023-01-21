English
    Havells India: Q3 internals point to a mixed outlook

    While the B2B business of Havells is on a strong footing, consumer demand has slackened

    Sachin Pal
    Neha Gupta
    January 21, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST
    Havells India: Q3 internals point to a mixed outlook

    At the current level, the Havells stock appears to be overvalued and does not give an adequate margin of safety

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Cables & Wires and Lloyd business led the top-line growth in Q3 Margins improved sequentially because of the liquidation of high-cost inventory B2B demand saw an uptick while B2C remained weak Lloyd delivered strong growth on a low base Trades at elevated valuations of 62x FY23e Havells India delivered a decent growth in Q3 FY23 despite the challenging global environment. On a sequential basis, the company’s operating margin benefited from the moderation in commodity prices, price hikes, and cost-saving actions. The recent progress in...

