Happiest Minds – Time for a fresh dose of happiness?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Happiest Minds Technologies (CMP: Rs 1148, Market Cap: Rs 16,856 crore) had delivered a solid performance post the listing in September 2020. In the past one year, too, with a return of 118 percent, it has handsomely outperformed the Nifty return of 22 percent and the BSE IT Index’s return of 44 percent. However, year to date, this optically expensive IT stock has underperformed both the Nifty and the IT Index, much in line with the underperformance of the...