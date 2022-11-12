English
    GTN Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore, down 49% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for GTN Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore in September 2022 down 49% from Rs. 114.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2022 up 402.56% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2022 down 71.56% from Rs. 20.92 crore in September 2021.

    GTN Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations58.49169.05114.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations58.49169.05114.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.3871.4967.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.3029.939.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.5919.15-10.22
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.685.308.40
    Depreciation0.890.961.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.8716.8018.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9625.4218.63
    Other Income0.100.950.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.0626.3718.98
    Interest1.573.162.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.4923.2116.34
    Exceptional Items-----17.37
    P/L Before Tax3.4923.21-1.03
    Tax1.136.47-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.3616.74-0.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.3616.74-0.78
    Equity Share Capital17.5517.5517.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.349.54-0.44
    Diluted EPS1.349.54-0.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.349.54-0.44
    Diluted EPS1.349.54-0.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

