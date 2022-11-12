GTN Industries Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore, down 49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.49 crore in September 2022 down 49% from Rs. 114.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.36 crore in September 2022 up 402.56% from Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in September 2022 down 71.56% from Rs. 20.92 crore in September 2021.

GTN Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.44 in September 2021.

GTN Industries shares closed at 11.95 on March 12, 2021 (NSE)