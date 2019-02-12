Global Vectra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 123.52 crore, up 22.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 123.52 crore in December 2018 up 22.95% from Rs. 100.46 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2018 up 625.76% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.64 crore in December 2018 up 2.08% from Rs. 18.26 crore in December 2017.

Global Vectra EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2017.

Global Vectra shares closed at 49.60 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -48.28% returns over the last 6 months and -67.39% over the last 12 months.