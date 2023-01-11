English
    Gati Q3 PAT seen up 3.4% YoY to Rs. 4 cr: Sharekhan

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 436 crore, according to Sharekhan.

    January 11, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
    Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Gati to report net profit at Rs. 4 crore up 3.4% year-on-year (up 60.3% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to rise by 204 percent Y-o-Y (up 81 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5.4 crore.

