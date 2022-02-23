Galaxy Surfactants: Navigating supply-chain turmoil with poise

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Galaxy Surfactants (Market cap: Rs 10,141 crore, CMP: 2,845), the leading oleochemical maker, continues to face tough business conditions due to disruptions across the supply chain. While Q3 FY22 sales grew by 38 percent, it was chiefly on the back of the pass-through effect of raw material prices. Total volume growth, both annually and sequentially, was flat. While domestic market volumes grew by 7 percent this was offset by a decline in the AMET (Africa Middle East Turkey) region. According...