GAIL Q2 PAT may dip 23.3% YoY to Rs. 1,505 cr: Sharekhan

Cuba | Cost per litre – Rs 6.38 | A fuel tanker is driven near a billboard with image of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the Cienfuegos Oil Refinery in Cuba. (Image: Reuters)

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects GAIL to report net profit at Rs. 1,505 crore down 23.3% year-on-year (up 16.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 18,286 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.