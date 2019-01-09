GAIL India Q3 PAT seen up 21% YoY to Rs. 1,530.5 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuel sector. The brokerage house expects GAIL India to report net profit at Rs. 1,530.5 crore up 21% year-on-year (down 22% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 33 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 19,109.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15 percent Y-o-Y (down 15 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,455.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.