    Federal Bank: Why the recent underperformance deserves attention

    Enough room for an uptick in RoA on the back of stable margin, steady fees, and benign credit costs

    Madhuchanda Dey
    June 05, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST
    Federal Bank had reported great headline numbers in Q4 FY23.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Stock underperformance post strong headline numbers in Q4 Street excessively concerned about sequential interest margin decline Do not expect significant margin decline from hereon Asset quality not a cause for concern, credit cost to remain benign Robust loan growth, deposits catching up Fees stable, cost well contained RoA expansion to continue Extremely undemanding valuation Federal Bank (CMP: Rs 126, Market cap: Rs 26,705 crore) had reported great headline numbers in Q4 FY23. However, the stock’s relative underperformance – down close to 10 percent against a 4 percent...

