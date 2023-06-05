Federal Bank: Why the recent underperformance deserves attention

Federal Bank had reported great headline numbers in Q4 FY23.

Highlights Stock underperformance post strong headline numbers in Q4 Street excessively concerned about sequential interest margin decline Do not expect significant margin decline from hereon Asset quality not a cause for concern, credit cost to remain benign Robust loan growth, deposits catching up Fees stable, cost well contained RoA expansion to continue Extremely undemanding valuation Federal Bank (CMP: Rs 126, Market cap: Rs 26,705 crore) had reported great headline numbers in Q4 FY23. However, the stock’s relative underperformance – down close to 10 percent against a 4 percent...