Faze Three Auto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 42.86 crore, down 14.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.86 crore in June 2023 down 14.43% from Rs. 50.09 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2023 down 74.89% from Rs. 2.27 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.35 crore in June 2023 down 36.79% from Rs. 5.30 crore in June 2022.

Faze Three Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2022.

Faze Three Auto shares closed at 76.10 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.07% returns over the last 6 months and -25.28% over the last 12 months.