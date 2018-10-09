Escorts Q2 PAT seen up 3.6% YoY to Rs. 85.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Escorts to report net profit at Rs. 85.1 crore up 3.6% year-on-year (down 28.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 15.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,275.5 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 28.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 133.3 crore.

