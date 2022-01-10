MARKET NEWS

Equitas SFB – why look at it amid the disturbing third wave of COVID-19?

The improving liability profile along with a healthy capital position and the secured diversified asset book gives Equitas SFB an edge albeit the COVID-19 disruption.

Madhuchanda Dey
Moneycontrol Research
January 10, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Equitas SFB – why look at it amid the disturbing third wave of COVID-19?

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

  Decent revival post weak Q1 due to Covid Third wave a new challenge but likely to be short-lived Brace for high near-term credit cost Diversified secured asset book could limit the pain Deposits growth healthy, CASA traction meaningful A long-term survivor, weak phase an opportunity COVID-19 has been particularly harsh on the informal sector, and hence all the bottom-of-the-pyramid lenders have been badly affected. Now with the third wave spreading like wildfire, lenders are staring at near-term uncertainties once again. It is precisely in such...

