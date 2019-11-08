App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 02:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors Q2 net profit jumps 18.5% YoY to Rs 570.5cr

EBITDA fell 25.8 percent to Rs 546.1 crore, while EBITDA margin dipped 550 bps to 25.1 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Eicher Motors posted an 18.5 percent year-on-year jump in its second quarter (July-September) net profit at Rs 570.5 crore. Revenue fell 9.2 percent to Rs 2,181.9 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 25.8 percent to Rs 546.1 crore, while EBITDA margin dipped 550 bps to 25.1 percent.

Other income stood at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 95.3 crore. Tax expense in Q2 stood at Rs 28.8 crore versus Rs 260 crore YoY.

Close
At 14:39 hours, Eicher Motors was quoting Rs 21,827.00, up Rs 396.40, or 1.85 percent, on the BSE.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #Results

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.