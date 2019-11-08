Eicher Motors Q2 net profit jumps 18.5% YoY to Rs 570.5cr

Eicher Motors posted an 18.5 percent year-on-year jump in its second quarter (July-September) net profit at Rs 570.5 crore. Revenue fell 9.2 percent to Rs 2,181.9 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 25.8 percent to Rs 546.1 crore, while EBITDA margin dipped 550 bps to 25.1 percent.

Other income stood at Rs 145 crore versus Rs 95.3 crore. Tax expense in Q2 stood at Rs 28.8 crore versus Rs 260 crore YoY.