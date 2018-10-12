App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 07:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | RBI directive on data localisation

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to find out which companies will be hit the hardest by the RBI's data-localisation push.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The RBI will stick to its April directive that insists that all stakeholders will have comply with the clauses on data localisation.

The central bank has also indicated that the October 15 deadline mentioned in the document will not be deferred. All payments companies operating in India will have to present their plans for compliance.

Global companies are expected to be hit by the directive as they will have to incur higher costs to set up local servers. Domestic companies have backed the RBI diktat.

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol, to find out which companies will be hit the hardest, and also whether this move can be a precursor for the framing of a stringent Data Protection Bill.

Watch video for more...
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 05:44 pm

tags #data localisation #domestic companies #Global companies #govt #Mastercard #RBI #video #Visa

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.